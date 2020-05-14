Black light experiment shows how fast coronavirus can spread in restaurants

TOKYO (KRON) – A video going viral in Japan shows how easily germs and viruses similar to the coronavirus can spread in restaurants when just one person is infected.

The experiment was conducted by public broadcasting organization NHK along with health experts, as first reported by CNN.

The experiment simulates the atmosphere at a buffet restaurant on a cruise ship, showing 10 people coming into a restaurant, with one identified as the “infected” participant.

The “infected” person is seen going around the restaurant as normal, not taking into consideration cross-contamination.

At the end of the video, the participants are cast under black lights illuminating where the “infection” has spread.

The substance, used to signify the germs, can be seen on food, serving utensils and platters, and even on the faces of some of the experiment participants.

Experts say it’s a good reminder to stress the importance of hand-washing.

