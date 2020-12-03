Boris Johnson may take COVID vaccine live on TV

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/AP) – U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be given the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine on live television, according to a report by Forbes.

Johnson would do this to inspire confidence in the test. However, he doesn’t want to take the injection away from someone “who should be getting it before him.”

Britain became the first country in the world to authorize a rigorously tested COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday and could be dispensing shots within days — a historic step toward eventually ending the outbreak that has killed more than 1.4 million people around the globe.

Johnson tweeted a video today saying “until the vaccine is deployed, our plan does rely on all of us, continuing to make sacrifices to protect those we love.”

The approval of a vaccine is a huge step towards normality, but the rules in your area have not changed.



Please keep following the restrictions to protect those around you. pic.twitter.com/pN64L1YITH — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 2, 2020

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

