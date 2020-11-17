BottleRock Napa Valley reschedules again amid pandemic

BottleRock Napa Valley fans need to hold on just a little bit longer before they can rock out in person again.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases prompted organizers to reschedule the wine country festival from Memorial Day Weekend to Labor Day Weekend.

Fans can expect the new dates to take place from Sept. 3-5 2021 at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa.

BottleRock Napa Valley posted on their website, “We thank you for your patience and understanding, and can’t wait to celebrate live music with you again!”

