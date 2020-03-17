Brooklyn Nets say 4 players test positive for new coronavirus

NEW YORK (AP) – Four Brooklyn Nets players have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total to seven known players in the NBA.

The team announced Tuesday that one player is exhibiting symptoms, while the other three are asymptomatic. All four players have been isolated and are under the care of team physicians.

The Nets added that all players and members of their travel party are being asked to remain isolated and closely monitor their health.

Brooklyn last played on March 10 in Los Angeles, beating the Lakers. The Nets were then to face the Golden State Warriors two nights later in San Francisco before the NBA season was suspended after Utah’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell and Detroit’s Christian Wood are the other players who have tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

Latest on the coronavirus outbreak: