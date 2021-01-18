Coronavirus: The Latest

California becomes 1st in U.S. to top 3 million coronavirus infections

Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (AP) – California has become the first state to record more than 3 million known coronavirus infections.

That’s according to a tally Monday by Johns Hopkins University. The grim milestone wasn’t entirely unexpected in a state with 40 million residents but its speed was stunning.

California only reached 2 million reported cases on Dec. 24. The count is also far ahead of other large states, such as Texas. California also has seen more than 33,600 deaths due to COVID-19.

A caseload surge that began last fall has strained hospitals. Although there’s been a slight downward trend, officials warn that could reverse when the full impact from holiday gathering transmissions is felt.

