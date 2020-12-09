CA sees record number of hospitalizations since start of pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s top health official today said California is seeing significant increases in COVID-19 across the state and warned it’s likely to get even worse.

Top health officials Tuesday said hospitalizations increased 71% over the last two weeks, with more than 10,500 COVID-19 patients.

That’s the most hospitalization California has handled since the start of the pandemic.

“We anticipate not just the ongoing slope of increase now, we are worried about a rapidly accelerating increase and pressure on our hospitals,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly.

The state’s positivity rate climbed to 10.1% with an average of more than 23,500 daily reported cases.

Intensive care unit admissions also increased by nearly 70% compared to two weeks ago.

State leaders defending the latest regional stay at home order policy, expecting the numbers to only get worse.

“If we thought we were peaking at this level, some of the regional stay-at-home orders may not have been necessary. But the concern that with the Thanksgiving cases beginning to show, that there’ a number of actions and activities from the end of the month of November that may contribute to broader spread.”

Two of the state’s five regions are already under the stay-at-home order hinging on available ICU capacity.

The greater Sacramento region inched closer to being the next to shut down with 18.8% of ICU beds left.

Dr. Mark Ghaly applauded the five Bay Area Counties that opted to impose a stay-at-home order without waiting for orders from the state.

“The sooner some of these changes go into effect, the hope that the impact is greater and that we can shorten the time that these orders are in place,” Ghaly added.

State leaders say for now there are no plans to bring on more surge facilities onto what the state already has prepared.

They say several efforts are underway to boost staffing across hospitals statewide.

