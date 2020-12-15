CA sues Amazon over workplace safety investigation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s Attorney General is suing Amazon, claiming the company isn’t cooperating with an investigation into workplace safety amid the pandemic.

Xavier Becerra announced Monday he’s seeking a court order, urging Amazon to comply with subpoenas the state has apparently been sending the company for months.

“If Amazon can next day deliver an 85 inch TV it should be able to deliver the straightforward information we requested of them nearly four months ago,” Becerra said.

The State’s Department of Justice wants details on the company’s COVID-19 prevention protocols and sick leave policies along with information and data on infections and COVID-19 related deaths at Amazon facilities across California.

Becerra did not mention specific incidents or say how many complaints the department has received about the marketplace and shipping giant.

“I want to stress our investigation is ongoing and no determination has been made regarding the company’s coronavirus protocols particularly given Amazon’s limited responsiveness to date, but I also want to stress we don’t have time to drag our feet,” Becerra said.

In response, an Amazon spokesperson sent us a statement saying in part:

“We’re puzzled by the Attorney General’s sudden rush to court because we’ve been working cooperatively for months and their claims of noncompliance with their demands don’t line up with the facts. The bottom line is that we’re a leader in providing COVID-19 safety measures for our employees – we’ve invested billions of dollars in equipment and technology, including building on-site testing for employees and providing personal protective equipment.”

California’s occupational safety and health division have also launched an investigation into the company.

The agency Monday did not say how many complaints its received about Amazon, either.

The Attorney General’s Office Monday said a court date has not yet been set.