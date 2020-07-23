Cafeterias next to White House shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The cafeterias in the two buildings next to the White House have closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins.
White House staff learned of the news after receiving an email saying there is “no reason for panic or alarm”.
The email also reportedly stated that contract tracing has been done and that no West Wing staff needs to quarantine.
Collins said the cafeterias, located in the Executive Office Building and the New Executive Office Building, are different than the dining room in the West Wing, but noted that dozens of staffers eat at the two places daily.
No other details are available at this time.
