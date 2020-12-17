California city to give grocery workers extra $4 per hour amid pandemic

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KRON). – Long Beach City Council passed a resolution that requires a $4 hazard pay for grocery store workers Tuesday.

“When large corporations don’t step up to provide hazard pay for grocery workers, we will step in and protect these heroes. Thank you to the Long Beach City Council for adopting the emergency $4 hazard pay for grocery workers. I’m going to sign the law as soon as it hits my desk,” the Mayor of Long Beach tweeted Tuesday.

When large corporations don’t step up to provide hazard pay for grocery workers, we will step in and protect these heroes. Thank you to the Long Beach City Council for adopting the emergency $4 hazard pay for grocery workers. I’m going to sign the law as soon as it hits my desk. — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) December 16, 2020

The resolution was introduced to the city council by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324, and the ordinance would expire after 120 days.

Latest Stories: