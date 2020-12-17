Coronavirus: The Latest

California city to give grocery workers extra $4 per hour amid pandemic

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KRON). – Long Beach City Council passed a resolution that requires a $4 hazard pay for grocery store workers Tuesday.

“When large corporations don’t step up to provide hazard pay for grocery workers, we will step in and protect these heroes. Thank you to the Long Beach City Council for adopting the emergency $4 hazard pay for grocery workers. I’m going to sign the law as soon as it hits my desk,” the Mayor of Long Beach tweeted Tuesday.

The resolution was introduced to the city council by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 324, and the ordinance would expire after 120 days.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News