Coronavirus: The Latest

California curfew goes into effect Saturday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s limited curfew goes into effect tonight for all counties in the purple tier — which is most of them.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the curfew that will go into effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every night.

Many people tell KRON4’s Reyna Harvey that they are trying to get things done like shopping before it starts.

Here is what you need to know:

  • All non-essential activities banned 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. daily
  • Takeout allowed after 10 p.m.
  • Going for a walk, routine activities allowed
  • Essential businesses will be allowed to remain open
  • Order to expire at 5 a.m. on December 21st

The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents.

Alameda
Napa
Contra Costa
Solano
Sonoma
Santa Clara

At this time, it looks like they plan to enforce this similar to how they enforced the first order with warnings and fines.

Officials say they feel this is what needs to be done to curb the rapid rise in cases.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News