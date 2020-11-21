California curfew goes into effect Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – California’s limited curfew goes into effect tonight for all counties in the purple tier — which is most of them.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the curfew that will go into effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. every night.

Many people tell KRON4’s Reyna Harvey that they are trying to get things done like shopping before it starts.

Here is what you need to know:

All non-essential activities banned 10 p.m. – 5 a.m. daily

Takeout allowed after 10 p.m.

Going for a walk, routine activities allowed

Essential businesses will be allowed to remain open

Order to expire at 5 a.m. on December 21st

The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents.

Alameda

Napa

Contra Costa

Solano

Sonoma

Santa Clara

At this time, it looks like they plan to enforce this similar to how they enforced the first order with warnings and fines.

Officials say they feel this is what needs to be done to curb the rapid rise in cases.

Latest Stories:

