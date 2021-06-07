California has one of the lowest COVID-19 transmission levels in U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The CDC ranked California among states with the lowest COVID-19 community transmission.

Level of Community Transmission is based on the number of cases in the last 7 days per 100,000 population and the number of tests in the last 7 days that have a positive result.

There’s also a color-coded system has four levels: Low (blue), moderate (yellow), substantial (orange) and high (red).

As of Monday, California’s transmission was labeled moderate with a seven-day case rate of 11 per 100,000.

Vermont’s transmission is the only state with what’s considered low transmission, with a seven-day case rate of 6.9 per 100,000.