Gov. Newsom orders closure of state beaches in Orange County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the hard closure of California state beaches in Orange County to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Newsom was expected to close all state parks and beaches in California but the closures are only in Orange County.

The rest of the beaches across the state will stay open, he said during his daily briefing.

He complimented Los Angeles County and San Diego, who he says kept their beaches under control last weekend.

During the briefing, he pointed to images of Orange County beaches as what not to do.

For many people, beaches and parks have been their favorite places to go to get out of the house, so not everyone is too thrilled about the decision.

Beach parking lots were closed, but that didn’t stop people from going.

The catalyst for Governor Newsom’s decision was the large crowds gathering over the weekend in Ventura and Orange counties.

It’s reported that nearly 800,000 people were at Newport Beach over the weekend.

Governor Newsom said large crowds are an example of what we should not be doing.

The announcement comes as hospitalizations statewide have flattened and some local governments have started relaxing stay-at-home orders.

