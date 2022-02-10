California looks at endemic approach to COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The state is on the verge of shifting its COVID-19 response from a pandemic strategy to an endemic one.

“We will be putting out next week our endemic plan,” Gov. Newsom said.

What the governor is calling the state’s endemic plan is California’s future strategy for dealing with COVID-19.

“I think they’ll focus on vaccination of populations not vaccinated including kids will be part of that,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

“Another focus will be on equity making sure all components of our population will have access to all strategies to keep from getting sick,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Infectious disease experts agree while we are coming down from the omicron surge, transmission remains high so the steady stable state of disease that defines an endemic is still a ways off but most agree once we reach a true endemic, mandates may cease to exist.

“Governments will decide its up to the individual, its not mandating things once we get to the endemic state,” Dr. John Swartzberg said.

Infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg with UC Berkeley says that’s how we deal with the flu, each individual decides how to best protect themselves, which can prove to be a challenge.

“I can do everything I can to protect myself but it still depends on whether someone next to me coughs and spread the virus so we are all I this together and when we are trying to control this individual by individual as opposed to as a society its going to be more difficult,” Swartzberg said.

Again, the governor expected to release the state’s strategy for the endemic stage sometime next week.