California man released from hospital after 78-day fight with COVID-19

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Turlock man was released from the hospital on Thursday after a 78-day fight with COVID-19.

Sam Garcia Garnica, 50, left Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock as employees lined its hallways to cheer and clap for him as he was released to family, said spokeswoman Krista Deans.

Garnica spoke of the care he received as he survived the coronavirus infection.

“I’m so grateful, they are like my second family now,” Garnica said. “I feel like I’ve earned my second chance to live. For me, it’s a pleasure and I’m so grateful for everybody. They did a very good job of making me feel like I was worth it. My family, my friends, all of you guys, make me feel like I want to stay alive. I want to keep going.”

