California seeks health care professionals to join in fight against coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Health professionals, California needs you!

That was the message Gov. Gavin Newsom made during a press conference Monday.

He is calling on health care workers to sign up to help California in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

The state launched a new website where health care professionals can register.

Newom said he is hoping to match health care workers who are retired or nearing the end of their training to help out at medical facilities across the state.

He also announced the state is opening additional health care sites to treat people affected by COVID-19 and to relieve the pressure on our health care system by providing care for non-COVID-19 cases.

Newsom said the Army Corps of Engineers will begin work on turning coliseums and arenas into hospitals.

These initiatives come as hospitalizations have doubled and ICU patient numbers have tripled in the last four days in California.

As of Monday, California has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

