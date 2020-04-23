California sees deadliest day with 115 coronavirus deaths

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday was California’s deadliest day so far during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Governor Gavin Newsom.

Newsom said 115 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, a 8.5% increase from the previous day. The total number of cases rose by 5.6%.

He noted ICU and hospitalization rates are declining but positive rates and death are increasing.

Gov. Newsom said it’s a reminder that “we;re not out of the wood yet.”

He encouraged the public to continue to follow the state’s stay at home order.

Gov. Newsom also announced Thursday he signed an executive order to deny debt collectors from garnishing stimulus check contributions. There are exceptions for those who owe child care.

Check back for updates

Latest Stories: