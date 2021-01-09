California sees record number of COVID-19 deaths

Coronavirus: The Latest

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON/ AP) – Yesterday, California reported 52,636 new coronavirus cases and 695 deaths in just 24 hours.

California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads.

  • Total statewide cases: 2,621,277
  • Total statewide deaths: 29,233
  • Statewide positivity rate: 13.3%

The state’s hospitals are trying to prepare for the possibility that they may have to ration care for lack of staff and beds — and hoping they don’t have to make that choice.

