LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff says inmates at a jail tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus by sharing a cup of water and a mask.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva showed surveillance videos from two units at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.
The footage captured inmates in one unit sharing a cup of water and others in a second unit sharing a mask.
He said 21 inmates in the units were later diagnosed with COVID-19.
Villanueva said the inmates mistakenly believed that if they were infected they would be freed.
Latest Stories:
- Republican senators introduce coronavirus data privacy bill
- Congressman: Telecommuting can’t happen until computer systems are better protected from hackers
- Tesla to restart production at Fremont factory in defiance of shelter in place order
- SF based company honors fallen COVID-19 frontline heroes with $1M in memorial trees
- California sheriff says inmates tried to infect themselves