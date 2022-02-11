California to end mask mandate next week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This is the last weekend the indoor mask requirement is being enforced in most settings across the Bay Area.

All Bay Area counties except for Santa Clara will drop the indoor mask mandate on Wednesday the 16th.

“As we transition to the next phase of this pandemic, and COVID being around and kind of chronic, I do think it is the right move,” Sefanit Mekuria said.

Contra Costa Health Services Deputy Health Officer Dr. Sefanit Mekuria says we will likely have to live with COVID-19 in our communities but adds we have the tools to manage its spread.

Still, the virus has been unpredictable and a time may come when masking requirements could be reinstated.

“There could be new variants, you know, the world isn’t vaccinated, and really, vaccination is the most important thing that we think will prevent individuals from becoming — having severe outcomes,” Mekuria said.

“In general, with respiratory viruses, we always expect them to be worse in the wintertime, because people get in and transmissions easier and, I think, you know, we should expect to see surges in the winter,” UCSF George Rutherford said.

UCSF professor of epidemiology Dr. George Rutherford says after the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day seems like a logical time to lift indoor masking requirements related to COVID-19, except for those who are unvaccinated and two years of age or older.

Though regardless of vaccination status, masks will still be required on public transportation, at hospitals, and schools.

“I think we’ll see fewer people wearing masks, hopefully, more people vaccinated, and the relaxation of some of the controls,” Dr. Rutherford said.

“We just have to trust that people do things to protect themselves and how they feel to best protect themselves, but really protect the community as well, and it is an honor system,” Mekuria said.

Doctors say it is still important to get tested for the virus if you show symptoms and follow isolation guidance if you test positive.