California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week

Masked people walk past a boarded up Old Navy clothing store on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in San Francisco. While much of California moves swiftly to reopen things like hair salons under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s guidance, the San Francisco Bay Area is continuing to keep the brakes on. Some health officials are questioning whether the state is taking enough time to assess the effects of reopening things like stores before jumping ahead to broader re-openings, risking a surge in infections. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin allowing the reopening of schools, day camps, bars, gyms and some professional sports with modifications at the end of next week.

Mark Ghaly, the state’s top health official, says the state will release guidance later Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide, but only counties that have met certain thresholds on cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to reopen other sectors.

Latest Stories: