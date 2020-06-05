California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin allowing the reopening of schools, day camps, bars, gyms and some professional sports with modifications at the end of next week.
Mark Ghaly, the state’s top health official, says the state will release guidance later Friday for counties to follow to reopen a broad range of businesses that have been closed since mid-March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The rules on schools and day camps will apply statewide, but only counties that have met certain thresholds on cases, testing and preparedness will be allowed to reopen other sectors.
