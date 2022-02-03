SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Many California workers could be eligible for COVID-19 sick pay once again.

The bill was published by the California State Legislature on Wednesday and could go into effect as soon as next week.

It would apply to businesses with more than 25 full-time employees.

Executive Director of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association Laurie Thomas says she understands how a bill like this benefits employees that need their paycheck.

However, it could hurt smaller business owners who don’t have the means to pay out all this sick time without assistance.

But Thomas says not all restaurants of that size can afford this.

“It’s people that weren’t in a position or maybe just don’t have the cash to pay it,” Thomas said. “I remind everybody not everybody got all the federal relief funding. I would just really like them, if this isn’t final, to consider moving that employee headcount up to 100.”

The bill would give an employee 40 hours of supplemental COVID-19 paid sick leave and 40 more hours if they have to care for a family member that tests positive.

The bill would be effective through September and retroactively begin on January 1, 2022.

Thomas is asking lawmakers to find a way to help small businesses pay for all of this potential sick time before the bill is signed into law.

Thomas asked, “What kind of off-setting credit or help could we give to our smaller businesses on this?”

She also says the Sept. 30 date is inconsistent with other dates involving pandemic recovery — giving the example of when the state’s indoor mask mandate ends.

The statewide indoor mask mandate is set to end on Feb. 15, but this sick pay would be required of businesses for an additional more than six months.