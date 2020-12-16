Can you travel to Lake Tahoe during lockdown?

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Lake Tahoe’s stay at home order is in effect until at least January first.

A surge in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations triggered a statewide stay-at-home order that took effect on Dec. 11 for an area that encompasses Lake Tahoe.

This leaves people with one question… can you still vacation there?

Hotels are closed to visitors. However, the Nevada side of the lake is open.

Ski resorts are open during this stay at home order. Day trips are allowed but Tahoe officials are urging visitors to follow health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and overwhelming their limited healthcare system.

“We want folks to be safe out there. Tahoe has been around a long time and we plan to still be around for a long time when this is all over and just be smart, be safe, be kind and enjoy your holiday season and let’s make the best of it as much as we can,” Andy Chapman said.

Andy Chapman, CEO of the Incline Crystal Bay Visitors Bureau which covers North Tahoe, says he’s seen an influx of rebookings on the Nevada side.

As the California side of Lake Tahoe enters the stay-at-home order, the Nevada side of the lake is open with restrictions: restaurants, bars, casinos, and hotels are limited to 25 percent capacity.

“We’re mindful of the situation and we’re aware of it and we certainly want to make sure we’re protecting our small healthcare community up here as well,” Chapman said.

Besides COVID, officials are worried about injuries on the slopes. The Lake Tahoe area has two hospitals, with fewer ICU beds.

