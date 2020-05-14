Cats with no symptoms can spread coronavirus to other cats: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Cats who show no symptoms of coronavirus but are infected with it can spread the virus to other cats, but not spread the infection to humans, a new study shows.

Published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, the study reveals that cats “can readily become infected” with coronavirus from humans and other cats.

Researchers from the University of Tokyo and the University of Wisconsin School of Veterinary Medicine administered the virus – which they isolated from a human patient – to three cats in three separate cages.

The next day, two of the three cats tested positive. They also placed a new cat in each of the separate cages on the second day.

In three days, all three cats initially inoculated with the virus tested positive.

In six days, all six cats — whether or not they were given the virus — were infected with coronavirus.

Researchers noted that none of the cats showed any signs of illness, and all recovered.

There is no evidence that cats can infect humans with coronavirus.

However, researchers say it’s still important to be cautious around animals during the pandemic. Two cats in New York and a dog in North Carolina tested positive for coronavirus.

Last month, a pug in North Carolina tested positive for coronavirus, possibly becoming the first dog in the US to test positive.

The CDC has also extended social distancing guidelines to pets.

