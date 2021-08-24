CDC adds 6 travel destinations to ‘very high’ COVID-19 risk list

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A lifeguard sits under the umbrella while watching people enjoy Paradise island beach, Nassau, Bahamas on April 29, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 6 more locations to its travel advisory list of places that pose the highest risk for travelers.

In its latest advisory, the CDC added the following destinations to its “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” list, recommending people avoid all travel:

Bahamas
Haiti
Kosovo
Lebanon
Morocco
Sint Maarten

The CDC said anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, destinations that fall into its “COVID-19 Very High” Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

All 6 destinations recently added to the list were previously ranked “Level 3: COVID-19 High.”

You can see the CDC’s risk level of any destination on its travel recommendations page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News