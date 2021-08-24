CDC adds 6 travel destinations to ‘very high’ COVID-19 risk list

A lifeguard sits under the umbrella while watching people enjoy Paradise island beach, Nassau, Bahamas on April 29, 2019. (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 6 more locations to its travel advisory list of places that pose the highest risk for travelers.

In its latest advisory, the CDC added the following destinations to its “Level 4: COVID-19 Very High” list, recommending people avoid all travel:

Bahamas

Haiti

Kosovo

Lebanon

Morocco

Sint Maarten

The CDC said anyone who must travel should be fully vaccinated.

According to the CDC, destinations that fall into its “COVID-19 Very High” Level 4 category have had more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

All 6 destinations recently added to the list were previously ranked “Level 3: COVID-19 High.”

You can see the CDC’s risk level of any destination on its travel recommendations page.