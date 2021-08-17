CDC adds more countries to high-risk travel list

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Another sign of the United States backsliding in the fight against COVID-19 as more travel restrictions and mask mandates are being put back into place.

The Caribbean Island of Dominica is one of the latest destinations Americans are being advised to avoid due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

The CDC has moved Dominica from the lowest-risk level 1 to the highest-risk level 4. Anyone who must travel somewhere on the level four list should be fully vaccinated first.

Check out the CDCs risk level for any destination.