CDC extends social distancing guidelines to pets after some test positive for coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – As you continue to heed by the Bay Area’s extension of stay-at-home orders and practice social distancing, don’t forget that this applies to your pets, too!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends pet owners isolate their dogs, cats, and hamsters from close contact with other animals after several pets – including two cats in New York and a family dog in North Carolina – tested positive for the virus.

In its advisory, the CDC said, “while the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low, a small number of pets have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after contact with people with COVID-19.”

According to the CDC guidelines, restrict your pets from interacting with other pets when outside the home an keep cats indoors when possible.

When you’re walking your dog, it’s recommended they be on a leash while maintaining at least 6 feet apart from other animals and people.

The CDC also advises pet owners stay away from dog parks or public places where a large number of people and/or dogs may gather.

According to the CDC, if you or someone you know is diagnosed with the virus, limit contact with others including your pets.

If your pet displays symptoms of a possible respiratory infection, contact your veterinarian immediately.

The first case reported in the US of an animal testing positive for the virus was a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York earlier this month.

Latest Stories:

Latest Stories: