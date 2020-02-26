CDC heightens South Korea travel warning amid coronavirus spread

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The CDC is warning against all nonessential travel to South Korea as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.

The CDC on Monday issued a “level 3” advisory – “avoid nonessential travel” to South Korea, which is the same warning level that was issued in China over the weekend due to “widespread community transmission,” except for the Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan.

The U.S. State Department had issued a level 2 travel advisory – “exercise increased caution” – on Saturday for South Korea due to the virus outbreak.

Earlier this month, the State Department issued a level 4 travel advisory – “do not travel” – for all of China.

That is the State Department’s most severe warning.

Delta announced on Wednesday it is temporarily reducing the number of weekly flights it operates between the U.S. and Seoul-Incheon (ICN), South Korea due to the coronavirus.

The coronavirus has now spread to almost every continent. It has not yet reached Antarctica.

The death toll stands at over 2,700 worldwide, with more than 80,000 global cases.

The CDC is recommending those who must travel to South Korea to stay away from sick people, wash their hands with soap and water thoroughly, or use hand sanitizer with 60% to 95% alcohol.

Additionally, anyone who spent time in South Korea in the last two weeks and is now feeling sick with a cough or fever should seek medical attention.

While CDC considers #COVID19 a serious situation and is taking preparedness measures, the immediate risk in the U.S. is considered low. Everyone should always take simple daily precautions to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses. https://t.co/uArGZTrH5L #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/pYnCXI8Aaa — CDC (@CDCgov) February 23, 2020

There are 53 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S.

