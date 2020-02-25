CDC issues new travel notices as coronavirus spreads

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The spread of the coronavirus has the CDC issuing new travel notices asking travelers to take precautions in several Asian countries and now in western Europe and the Middle East.

Only a few people could be seen sporting masks at SFO’s International Terminal but still those traveling to foreign countries say news of the coronavirus spreading overseas has them a little concerned.

The CDC is continuing to add and update travel health warnings.

China remains at a warning level three which means travelers should avoid all non-essential trips there.

On Monday, that warning was extended to South Korea at alert level two is Japan, Iran, and Italy because of an increase in cases there confirmed cases in both of those countries.

That means the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing their trips and those who do head there should avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often.

Hong Kong remains at a travel watch level one which means travelers should exercise precautions but are not being advised to cancel their trips.

Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand, and Taiwan are countries that are on the CDC’s radar but say the coronavirus it’s not yet widespread enough there to warrant issuing travel health notices.

