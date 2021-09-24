CDC: More COVID-19 cases in schools without masking policies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Studies have found the school districts that didn’t have a universal masking mandate were more likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC said in a press release Friday.

Counties nationwide without those mask mandates were almost twice as likely to see pediatric cases, according to the CDC.

One report from Arizona’s two most populous counties said maskless schools were more than three times likely to have COVID-19 outbreaks compared to those that required masks since the first day of school.

After two weeks of school, roughly 16 individuals out of 100,000 per day tested positive for COVID-19 in districts with mask mandates, according to a CDC report. Roughly 34 positive cases were discovered out of 100,000 per day in districts without mask mandates.

These studies highlight the effectiveness of its guidelines of masking in K-12 schools, the CDC says. Masks, vaccines and testing are all ways to help a safe in-person learning environment.