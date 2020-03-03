CDC no longer reporting number of coronavirus testing cases on its website

(CNN/KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stopped tallying the people tested for coronavirus.

That halts a process of reporting the CDC has started since January.

Democratic Representative Mark Pocan of Wisconsin wrote the CDC, saying he was concerned the number was no longer posted.

Part of the letter said “We deserve to know how many people have been tested.”

On Tuesday, the CDC told CNN “states are testing and reporting their own results” and that the CDC’s info may not be accurate.

When the outbreak started, the CDC was the only lab in the United States that was able to test for the coronavirus.

But over the weekend, the FDA allowed other labs to do “high complexity” testing.

One such lab will be in San Francisco. Mayor London Breed on Monday announced the city’s Department of Public Health will begin conducting its own coronavirus testing instead of shipping tests cross-country to the CDC.

Latest Stories: