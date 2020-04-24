CDC officially adds 6 new coronavirus symptoms to list

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the list of coronavirus symptoms, which may appear anywhere from two days to two weeks after exposure.

Here is the updated list of coronavirus symptoms from the CDC:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Chills
  • Repeated shaking with chills
  • Muscle pain
  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • New loss of taste or smell

Until recently, the CDC website included just three possible symptoms of coronavirus, including cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

The federal health agency has now tripled the number of symptoms that could be identifiers of the disease, including loss of taste or smell.

There are more than 869,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and nearly 50,000 deaths in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

