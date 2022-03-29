SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Centers for Disease Control is updating its recommendations for an additional mRNA booster to include people over the age of 50 and certain immunocompromised individuals. The action comes following regulatory action by the FDA and specifies that people over 50 who received their initial booster dose at least four months ago are recommended for another booster.

The CDC’s updated recommendations acknowledge the increased risk of severe disease in populations that include those who are elderly or above the age of 50 with multiple underlying conditions.

“Today, CDC expanded eligibility for an additional booster dose for certain individuals who may be at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster 4 months after their prior dose to increase their protection further,” said Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky. “This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.