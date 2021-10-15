CDC releases tips to safely celebrate holidays

Picture showing group of friends wearing masks praying over Thanksgiving Christmas table at home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the holidays approach, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines to safely celebrate this season.

CDC officials say the best way to protect your health and minimize the spread of COVID-19 is to get vaccinated, if eligible.

Here is a list of tips to safely celebrate, according to the CDC:

Protect children not yet eligible for vaccination by getting yourself vaccinated

Wear well-fitted masks over nose and mouth if in public indoor settings if not vaccinated (Those fully vaccinated are advised to wear a masks in communities with substantial to high transmission)

Being outdoors is safer than indoors

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces

If sick or experiencing symptoms, don’t host or attend a gathering

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

If you plan to travel during the holidays, the CDC recommends delaying plans until you are fully vaccinated.

For more travel guidelines, visit the CDC’s Travel page.