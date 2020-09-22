CDC retracts guidance on virus spread causing more confusion

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The back and forth with the CDC has doctors concerned and issuing their own clarifications.

“I have been a big fan of CDC until recently,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Peter Chin Hong is an infectious disease physician at UCSF.

He says the recent information coming out of the CDC stating aerosol clouds of COVID-19 can travel far and can spread the virus.

But then the retraction of that statement is confusing and convoluting what is known in the scientific community.

“This is not new information, we know there are super powerful of this, shouting and screaming spreads the virus, the fact they would rework the language, it is not true. We know it spreads, and that is why outdoors is better than being indoors, with bad ventilation,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

Dr. Chin-Hong adds, he believes what is happening is unfortunately a sign of the times, where politics is playing a hand in science.

“Now we are very uncertain because we don’t know what is impacting somebody else on the message. this group of super-smart scientists are seeing. I believe what we are seeing is emblematic of politics on science,” Dr. Chin-Hong said.

“It is hard to keep track of it” Billy Duncan said.

Dublin resident Billy Duncan and his son Riley were out relaxing this evening, but Duncan says it certainly makes it more difficult to deal with the virus when there are questions surrounding the science.

The doctor says it will be interesting to see what happens next when the CDC releases its updated report.

The bottom line he says knowledge is power, and the more we know the better-educated decisions we can make during this pandemic.

