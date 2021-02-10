CDC reveals new methods to improve face covering safety

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention released new information on how to improve the safety of your face coverings.

In findings published Wednesday, the CDC says wearing a mask that tightly fits over your face significantly decreases chances of transmitting COVID-19.

The methods include:

Double masking by first wearing a medical procedure mask with a cloth mask on top

Tightening the medical procedure mask by knotting the ear loops and then tucking in and flattening the extra material close to the face.

Researchers found that tightening the mask decreased exposure to potentially infectious air particles by about 95% — as long as everyone is doing it. In the lab test, they used two dummies.

Universal masking has already been recommended to substantially decrease exposure to COVID-19. But as of Feb. 1, just 14 states and Washington, D.C. have universal masking mandates.

“Until vaccine-induced population immunity is achieved, universal masking is a highly effective means to slow the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when combined with other protective measures, such as physical distancing, avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and good hand hygiene.” CDC report on Feb. 10, 2021

Last month, one of President Joe Biden’s quick executive actions included mandating masks on public transportation as well as on federal land.

The recent order says people must mask up when riding planes, trains, subways, taxis, ferry terminals and ride share services. It does not apply when someone is in their personal car.