CDC says double masking increases protection by 95%

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As concern about the new COVID variants grows, CDC research shows that double-masking provides up to 95% protection from the virus.

The CDC says to better protect yourself, you should either double up with a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask, or knot the loops on a single surgical mask to reduce the space between the mask and your face.

The key is to prevent air or droplets from leaking out.

One Bay Area health official agrees these methods increase protection against the virus, but he says, it also all depends on the setting.

“If people can do the double mask which is simply a regular surgical mask and a cloth mask over it, that’s great. But again, if you’re in the Golden Gate Park and you’re running and there’s no one else around, it doesn’t really matter if you wear two masks or one. If you’re in the middle of a poorly ventilated indoor space, and your occupation needs you to be in that space for a very long period of time, then maybe extra protection would make a big difference,” Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.

Double masking is not recommended for all masks. Experts do not recommend two cloths or two surgical masks. Instead, double masking must be a cloth mask on top of a surgical mask.

At this time, the CDC does not recommend everyone wear an N95 mask.