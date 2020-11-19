CDC: Stay home, don’t travel for Thanksgiving

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance to advise people not to travel for Thanksgiving.

The best way to keep the coronavirus risk low is to postpone travel and stay home, the CDC says.

This isn’t to say don’t celebrate — the CDC recommends doing a virtual party with loved ones. Zoom is making this a little easier by removing its 40-minute time limit on Thanksgiving.

But if you are still holding on to that plane or train ticket, the CDC says to consider this before you go:

Are you, someone in your household, or someone you will be visiting at increased risk for getting very sick from COVID-19?

Are cases high or increasing in your community or your destination? Check CDC’s COVID Data Tracker for the latest number of cases.

Are hospitals in your community or your destination overwhelmed with patients who have COVID-19? To find out, check state and local public health department websites.

Does your home or destination have requirements or restrictions for travelers? Check state and local requirements before you travel.

During the 14 days before your travel, have you or those you are visiting had close contact with people they don’t live with?

Do your plans include traveling by bus, train, or air which might make staying 6 feet apart difficult?

Are you traveling with people who don’t live with you?

The CDC says if the answer to any of those questions is “yes,” then don’t do it.

For those who are staying put but still having friends and extended family over, the CDC recommends keeping the festivities outdoors. Or, you can limit the number of guests and keep windows and doors open for airflow.

For the full Thanksgiving safety guidance, click here.

This week, the United States recorded over 250,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest in the world. Despite encouraging news with recent vaccine studies, coronavirus cases are climbing everywhere, increasing the likelihood of getting infected if safety guidelines are not followed.

In the Bay Area, confirmed cumulative cases has risen to over 130,000.