CDC to revise mask guidance for fully vaccinated people

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The CDC is expected to revise its face mask guidance for fully vaccinated people on Tuesday.

The health experts may recommend fully vaccinated people wear face masks “in certain situations as COVID-19 surges again,” The Associated Press reports.

An anonymous federal official told the AP they would recommend “vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging.”

In mask guidance last updated on June 29, the CDC said anyone who is not fully vaccinated and at least 2 years old should wear a mask inside public places. Many retailers and other businesses follow this, requiring masks for unvaccinated people inside.

Their June 29 guidance also said anyone who has a weakened immune system due to a health condition or because of certain medication should also “continue to take all precautions recommended for unvaccinated people, including wearing a well-fitted mask, until advised otherwise by their healthcare provider,” even if they are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this weak, top infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci said the U.S. is “going in the wrong direction” as the COVID-19 delta variant has started spreading rampant among the unvaccinated, even contributing to some breakthrough cases.

Fauci added on Sunday that public health officials were actively considering recommending that the fully vaccinated wear masks.

This story will be updated.