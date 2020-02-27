CDC urges school districts to prepare for coronavirus outbreak

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A day after it was announced that a Solano County resident could be the first in the U.S. to contract the coronavirus with no known connection to traveling abroad or another known case, the CDC is urging local school districts to take precautions.

The CDC reported the new coronavirus case Wednesday, saying the patient is a resident of Solano County and is getting medical care at UC Davis in Sacramento.

That patient was not tested for coronavirus by the CDC for 4 days, hospital officials said.

The hospital asked the CDC to test for the coronavirus but testing was delayed until Sunday “since the patient did not fit the existing CDC criteria for COVID-19,” the email said.

So far the coronavirus has killed at least 2,800 people worldwide and there have been more than 82,000 global cases with infections in every continent except Antarctica.

The CDC said the spread of the virus in the US is inevitable and is urging local schools to be prepared for the outbreak.

In a statement, the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said it was notified by the CDC to “urge school sites to prepare for a possible outbreak” and that it has been working with Solano County Public Health over the past few weeks as “health and safety of our students and staff are a top priority.”

Fairfield-Suisun Unified also addressed the first case of coronavirus in Solano County, saying the district is “taking precautions to keep our school sites disinfected and clean.”

“Our staff will wipe down commonly shared surfaces every day with disinfectants,” the statement said.

Parents of children in the Vacaville Unified School District also received a similar notice.

Everyone is urged to frequently wash their hands, cover nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, and stay home if sick.

