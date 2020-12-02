CDC warns against travel to Mexico

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is telling people not to go to Mexico.

The country was deemed as having a “Very High Level of COVID-19” by the CDC, which is the most risky level in its 4-level tier system.

Data from the World Health Organization informs which level a country is placed in.

For Level 4, a country reports more than 100 new cases over the past 28 days. Hospitalization data and positivity rates are also included when determining the level.

The CDC gives the following instructions for people who must travel during the coronavirus pandemic: