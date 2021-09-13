Chase Center to require proof of vaccination for events with 1,000+ spectators

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials with the Golden State Warriors and the Chase Center are reminding people that starting this Wednesday, San Francisco health officials are no longer allowing vaccination exemptions for fans coming to events at the arena or other indoor venues with 1,000 or more spectators.

“All guests 12 or over will be required to provide proof of full vaccination, that is two weeks after your final or second dose,” Yoho Chan, Warriors V.P. of Government and Public Affairs said.

Up until Wednesday, city officials allowed those who had purchased tickets before August 12 to provide proof of negative testing as an alternative to proof of vaccination but that ends Wednesday and infectious disease experts think it’s a good thing.

“Indoors is perfect place for a super spreading event to occur so you want to make sure those attending those events are not infected and spreading the virus and the best way to be almost completely assured is to make sure everyone there is vaccinated,” Dr. John Swartzberg, UC Berkeley Infectious Disease Specialist, said.

While the Warriors don’t return to the Chase Center until October 6 for a preseason game against the Denver Nuggets, there are several concerts and other events prior to then, beginning with Tame Impala this Wednesday.

While a photo ID, along with a photo of a CDC vaccination card or a state of California QR code will be accepted, the Chase Center prefers you use the Clear Health Pass.

“The Clear Health Pass, which will make the fan experience and entry process as seamless and quick as possible, so we highly recommend anyone coming to the Chase Center get that downloaded and integrated into your phones,” Chan said.

Those attending mega-events who are under 12 and so far, can’t be vaccinated must provide proof of a negative test given within 72 hours of the event start time but doctors think parents should really think twice about having unvaccinated youngsters go to mega-events.

“I wouldn’t be taking that child into a venue where there is a 1000 people indoors, I think that’s adding risk that’s unnecessary to take,” Dr. Swartzberg said.

Beginning Wednesday, if you’re attending a mega event of 1,000 or more people at the Chase Center or another San Francisco venue, remember to bring that proof of vaccination.