(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing the dining rooms in its 2,400 restaurants in response to the coronavirus.
In a post on its website Sunday, Chick-fil-A says the move is designed to limit person-to-person contact.
All locations still plan to offer drive-thru services.
But which Chick-fil-A locations continue to offer takeout, curbside delivery or mobile order options will vary.
The quick-service restaurant chain says it is supporting CDC, state, and local health guidelines.
Some locations may also alter their operating hours because of COVID-19.
Chick-fil-A customers are encouraged to check the website or their mobile app for the latest information.
There has been no announcement yet for when the dining rooms might reopen.
Latest Stories:
- Chick-fil-A moves to to-go ordering only
- Amid ‘social distancing’ during COVID-19 crisis, Starbucks moves to ‘to-go’ only
- CDC’s latest guidance could mean no sports for much longer
- Travel ban expansion causes headaches amid coronavirus pandemic
- Bay Area businesses impacted by coronavirus pandemic