Chick-fil-A moves to to-go ordering only

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A is temporarily closing the dining rooms in its 2,400 restaurants in response to the coronavirus.

In a post on its website Sunday, Chick-fil-A says the move is designed to limit person-to-person contact.

All locations still plan to offer drive-thru services.

But which Chick-fil-A locations continue to offer takeout, curbside delivery or mobile order options will vary.

The quick-service restaurant chain says it is supporting CDC, state, and local health guidelines.

Some locations may also alter their operating hours because of COVID-19.

Chick-fil-A customers are encouraged to check the website or their mobile app for the latest information.

There has been no announcement yet for when the dining rooms might reopen.

