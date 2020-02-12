Live Now
Child returns to San Diego hospital for coronavirus evaluation

by: KSWB

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A child who was previously evaluated for coronavirus at Rady Children’s Hospital has been readmitted, health officials said Tuesday.

After the child tested negative last week for the virus, now named COVID-19, they were allowed to return to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar.

The child was taken back to the hospital after showing additional symptoms, according to Christopher Brayden with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

