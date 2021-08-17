Children may be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine by Halloween

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – School-age children 5-to-11 years old are getting closer to being eligible for the vaccine against the coronavirus.

“Yeah, I am very hopeful. I don’t see a reason why it wouldn’t stay on track at this time.”

Dr. Jenna Bollyky is a clinical assistant professor at Stanford School of Medicine. Stanford is one of 40 sites nationwide, and over 100 around the world, taking part in the Pfizer-biotech clinical trials to evaluate the response to the vaccine in children 12 and under.

“We’re getting close to everyone having gone through both doses and then being watched for a couple of months, and that’s where we need to get to before they can submit data to the FDA for emergency use authorization (EUA).”

She says the phase 1 study is about finding the right dose for the right age group and size of children. The next phases are focused on the efficacy of the vaccine.

“I do think having kids come back together is important, but maintaining all of those social distancings, and mask-wearing and hand washing can really help with transmissibility. I think we have enough information that the benefits of getting back to school out-weighs the risks.”

Researchers say there will be even fewer risks if the Pfizer vaccine is approved for school-age children, which could happen early in the new school year.

“The goal… or what I understand the target will be getting the data to the FDA by the end of September. Hopefully by the end of October if everything looks good we will have the EUA.