Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose closed over possible coronavirus exposure

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The Children’s Discovery Museum in San Jose remains closed Friday due to a possible coronavirus exposure.

According to officials, a museum employee was possibly exposed to the virus and is awaiting test results.

The museum will be closed for the weekend and will reopen Tuesday.

“The minute we learned an employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus, we closed the museum as a precaution,” the museum said in a tweet Thursday. “We have now isolated the potential exposure to museum visitors and our staff to Wed., March 4.”

The museum said it working closely with the public health department and county officials.

A museum employee may have been exposed to Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and is awaiting test results. In an abundance of caution for the safety & well-being of our community, we will be closed until Tues, Mar. 10. We’re working closely with @sccgov Public Health Dept. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/O5b6ll0HTZ — Purple Museum (@PurpleMuseum) March 5, 2020

At this time there are 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in Santa Clara County.

