CHP’s Thanksgiving maximum enforcement in effect

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Thanksgiving Eve is considered one of the busiest travel days of the year, and the California Highway Patrol is expecting to see a higher turnout on the roads despite the pandemic.

“I’m lucky my daughter lives three blocks away so we’re going there,” said Berkeley resident Rosanne Stewart.

Stewart is staying put to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19.

It’s what public health officials have been pleading for, people to stay home and take precautions this holiday season.

A record number of air travelers already took to the skies calculating their risks.

Arielle San Miguel of Concord is not planning to travel by air or car.

“I think it’s a bit scary, people have to be safe but I am looking forward to seeing family. We’ve been getting tested pretty often so we’re all in the same boat about things.”

95 percent of travelers are expected to be driving this holiday season, according to AAA.

Officer Brandon Correia with the CHP says while overall the roads in the Bay Area have been slow during the pandemic, speeding has been a problem.

“Slow your speed down that is a completely avoidable part of the crash that you can control that right,” said Correia.

To encourage safe travel, officers will be out in force.

“From checkpoints to a maximum of officers out looking for impaired drivers that start with maybe this specific type driving behavior and then pull that person over to see if they just may be distracted on their phone so stay off your phone,” Correia added.

The CHP’s Thanksgiving maximum enforcement is from now through the holiday weekend.

