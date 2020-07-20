CIF postpones high school football, other fall sports amid pandemic

September 12, 2015: A general view of a football on the field is shown during the college football game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and the Georgia Bulldogs, held at Vanderbilt Stadium on the campus of Vanderbilt University. ***Editorial Use Only*** (Photo by Danny Murphy/Icon Sportswire/Corbis via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Monday that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.

Each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs.

According to officials, all fall sports are now postponed to 2021. Start dates will be up to each CIF Section.

To see the full 2020-21 CIF Sports Calendar, click here.

Latest Stories: