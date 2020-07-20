CIF postpones high school football, other fall sports amid pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Monday that education-based athletics for the 2020-2021 school year will begin with a modified season of sport schedule.
Each CIF Section Office will release their own calendar to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs.
According to officials, all fall sports are now postponed to 2021. Start dates will be up to each CIF Section.
To see the full 2020-21 CIF Sports Calendar, click here.
