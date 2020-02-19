Cleared evacuees at Travis AFB going home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – In a few hours from now, another busload of coronavirus evacuees will leave Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield and make its way to SFO.

On Tuesday the first group of evacuees left the base, headed either for Sacramento International or SFO after their 14-day quarantine period was finished.

The group arrived from Wuhan, China to Travis Air Force Base on Feb. 5 and had been staying at a hotel on base.

They were quarantined and closely monitored by health officials.

They do not show symptoms of coronavirus, which is why they have been cleared to leave, according to officials.

Last Sunday another wave of evacuees left China headed for Travis Air Force Base.

They are still on base until their quarantine period is finished.

Fourteen of those evacuees did test positive for coronavirus.

Latest Stories: