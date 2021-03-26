Clinics, mobile vaccination sites set up across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Health officials across the Bay Area are working to bring vaccines to those who can’t get to a mass vaccination site.

Clinics and mobile vaccination sites have been set up in many counties including San Mateo, Contra Costa, and Alameda County.

Next Friday, there will be a vaccination clinic at the Ping Yuen Housing Facility.

It’s part of San Francisco’s effort to reach groups that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus.

Health leaders believe that shouldn’t stop anyone who wants a vaccine and qualifies for it from getting it.

Deputy director with the San Francisco Department of Public Health Naveena Bobba says low-income and communities of color have been hit hardest by COVID-19 so they are bringing clinics to those groups.

She says so far they have had a lot of success getting people signed up for appointments at mobile sites and clinics.

Even going door to door to let people know about the vaccine availability and clinics.

San Mateo County of the community affairs team is posting notices on people’s mailboxes and if people aren’t ready to get their shot, they can simply learn more about it.

The San Francisco Department of Health says they will continue bringing vaccines to communities through mobile sites and clinics as long as there is a need.