Coachella, Stagecoach 2020 rescheduled over coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Coachella and Stagecoach are being rescheduled due to coronavirus concerns.

Festival organizers released a statement on Tuesday saying that this decision was made to protect the safety and health of the guests, staff, and community.

Coachella has been rescheduled to October 9 – 11 and October 16 – 18.

Stagecoach was moved to October 23 – 25.

The statement released by officials said: “All purchases for the April dates will be honored for the rescheduled October dates. Purchasers will be notified by Friday, March 13 on how to obtain a refund if they are unable to attend.”

Coachella was originally scheduled for the weekends of April 10 – 12 and April 17-19. Stagecoach was set for the following weekend, April 24 – 26.

Organizers remind all to follow the protocols released by public health officials to protect against the coronavirus.

